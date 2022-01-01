Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Soap Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Soap Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Soap Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Soap Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Soap

3.5 ozUPC: 0001018104555
Purchase Options

Product Details

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Soap is a rich-lathering soap that softens and moisturizes. Enriched with pure cocoa butter and vitamin E, it is specially formulated to cleanse, without leaving a dry, tight feeling. Use daily for a smooth, clear, radiant complexion. Excellent for use on face, hands and body.

  • A Creamy Soap For Marks And Blemishes.
  • Softens Rough, Dry Skin
  • Made with Natural Cocoa Butter
  • With Vitamin E