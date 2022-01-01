Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Soap is a rich-lathering soap that softens and moisturizes. Enriched with pure cocoa butter and vitamin E, it is specially formulated to cleanse, without leaving a dry, tight feeling. Use daily for a smooth, clear, radiant complexion. Excellent for use on face, hands and body.

A Creamy Soap For Marks And Blemishes.

Softens Rough, Dry Skin

Made with Natural Cocoa Butter

With Vitamin E