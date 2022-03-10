Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Tummy Butter Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Tummy Butter

4.4 ozUPC: 0001018104076
Purchase Options

Product Details

Widely recommended for stretch marks during and after pregnancy or weight loss. Bio C-Elaste™ is a powerful combination of Collagen, Elastin, Centella Asiatica, Sweet Almond Oil and Argan Oil. The addition of soothing Lavender makes tummy Butter® a relaxing nighttime treatment.

  • NEW! Advanced Formula with Bio C-Elaste™
  • For Stretch Marks
  • With Vitamin E, Collagen, Elastin & Soothing Lavender
  • Intensive Treatment
  • Dermatologist Tested
  • Paraben & Phthalate Free
  • Hypoallergenic