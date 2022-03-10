Hover to Zoom
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Tummy Butter
4.4 ozUPC: 0001018104076
Product Details
Widely recommended for stretch marks during and after pregnancy or weight loss. Bio C-Elaste™ is a powerful combination of Collagen, Elastin, Centella Asiatica, Sweet Almond Oil and Argan Oil. The addition of soothing Lavender makes tummy Butter® a relaxing nighttime treatment.
- NEW! Advanced Formula with Bio C-Elaste™
- For Stretch Marks
- With Vitamin E, Collagen, Elastin & Soothing Lavender
- Intensive Treatment
- Dermatologist Tested
- Paraben & Phthalate Free
- Hypoallergenic