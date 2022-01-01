Palmer's Skin Success Fade Milk Body Moisturizer Perspective: front
Palmer's Skin Success Fade Milk Body Moisturizer Perspective: back
Palmer's Skin Success Fade Milk Body Moisturizer Perspective: top
Palmer's Skin Success Fade Milk Body Moisturizer Perspective: bottom
Palmer's Skin Success Fade Milk Body Moisturizer

8.5 fl ozUPC: 0001018107705
Product Details

Palmer's Skin Success fade Milk is a tone correcting body lotion that targets pigment-prone areas such as knees, elbows, feet and decolletage to fade unwanted discoloration such as: Dark spots, age spots, post acne scars and uneven skin tone.

  • Tone Correcting Body Lotion
  • Fades Dark Spots And Evens Skin Tone
  • For Dark Spots, Age Spots, PostBlemish Scars And Uneven Skin Tone
  • Brightens Skin
  • Deeply Moisturizes
  • With Alpha Hydroxy, Vitamins C And E And Sunscreen
  • Now with Retinol