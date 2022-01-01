Hover to Zoom
Palmer's Skin Success Fade Milk Body Moisturizer
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0001018107705
Product Details
Palmer's Skin Success fade Milk is a tone correcting body lotion that targets pigment-prone areas such as knees, elbows, feet and decolletage to fade unwanted discoloration such as: Dark spots, age spots, post acne scars and uneven skin tone.
- Tone Correcting Body Lotion
- Fades Dark Spots And Evens Skin Tone
- For Dark Spots, Age Spots, PostBlemish Scars And Uneven Skin Tone
- Brightens Skin
- Deeply Moisturizes
- With Alpha Hydroxy, Vitamins C And E And Sunscreen
- Now with Retinol