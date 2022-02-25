Ingredients

Sharp Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color, Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Powdered Cellulose, Natamycin [A Natural Mold Inhibitor]), Mayonnaise (Soybean Oil, Water, Whole Eggs and Egg Yolks, Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavors, Calcium Disodium EDTA [To Protect Quality]), Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Milk and Cream, Salt, Stabilizers [Xanthan, Carob Bean, and/or Guar Gums]), Pimentos, Jalapenos (Jalapeno Peppers, Water, Vinegar, Salt), Contains 2% or Less of: Onion, Maltodextrin, Cultured Dextrose, Sodium Diacetate, Salt, Nisin Preparation, Egg White Lysozyme, Spices, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative)

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More