Palmetto Cheese with Jalapenos Perspective: front
Palmetto Cheese with Jalapenos Perspective: back
Palmetto Cheese with Jalapenos Perspective: right
Palmetto Cheese with Jalapenos Perspective: top
Palmetto Cheese with Jalapenos

12 ozUPC: 0089604000101
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18.46%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium170mg7.08%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C2.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sharp Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color, Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Powdered Cellulose, Natamycin [A Natural Mold Inhibitor]), Mayonnaise (Soybean Oil, Water, Whole Eggs and Egg Yolks, Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavors, Calcium Disodium EDTA [To Protect Quality]), Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Milk and Cream, Salt, Stabilizers [Xanthan, Carob Bean, and/or Guar Gums]), Pimentos, Jalapenos (Jalapeno Peppers, Water, Vinegar, Salt), Contains 2% or Less of: Onion, Maltodextrin, Cultured Dextrose, Sodium Diacetate, Salt, Nisin Preparation, Egg White Lysozyme, Spices, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative)

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

