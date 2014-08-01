Ultra Palmolive Antibacterial dish liquid kills 99.9% of bacteria* on your dishes and kitchen surfaces. Our US EPA registered dish liquid contains a plant-based active ingredient** and cuts grease to leave your dirtiest dishes clean and residue free. Ultra Palmolive Antibacterial dish liquid is phosphate free and contains no harsh abrasives, making it a great addition to your household dishwashing supplies.

Ultra Palmolive Antibacterial dish liquid kills 99.9% of bacteria* on dishes and kitchen surfaces

U.S. EPA registered dish liquid

Made with a plant-based active ingredient** and free of phosphates

Concentrated dish liquid

Dish liquid that cuts grease, leaves your dishes residue free, and contains no harsh abrasives

Made with 100% recycled plastic

*Staph aureus, Salmonella enterica and E. coli 0157:H7

**Active ingredient synthesized from plants