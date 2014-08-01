Palmolive Ultra Antibacterial Orange Scent Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap Perspective: front
Palmolive Ultra Antibacterial Orange Scent Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap
Palmolive Ultra Antibacterial Orange Scent Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap
Palmolive Ultra Antibacterial Orange Scent Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap
Palmolive Ultra Antibacterial Orange Scent Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap
Palmolive Ultra Antibacterial Orange Scent Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap
Palmolive Ultra Antibacterial Orange Scent Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap

32.5 fl ozUPC: 0003500045072
Ultra Palmolive Antibacterial dish liquid kills 99.9% of bacteria* on your dishes and kitchen surfaces. Our US EPA registered dish liquid contains a plant-based active ingredient** and cuts grease to leave your dirtiest dishes clean and residue free. Ultra Palmolive Antibacterial dish liquid is phosphate free and contains no harsh abrasives, making it a great addition to your household dishwashing supplies.

  • Ultra Palmolive Antibacterial dish liquid kills 99.9% of bacteria* on dishes and kitchen surfaces
  • U.S. EPA registered dish liquid
  • Made with a plant-based active ingredient** and free of phosphates
  • Concentrated dish liquid
  • Dish liquid that cuts grease, leaves your dishes residue free, and contains no harsh abrasives
  • Made with 100% recycled plastic

*Staph aureus, Salmonella enterica and E. coli 0157:H7

**Active ingredient synthesized from plants