Palmolive Ultra Lavender & Lime Scent Liquid Dish Soap is the grease fighting dish soap you know and trust to get the dishes done, leaving your dishes radiant and clean. From stuck-on food to your greasiest dishes, Palmolive Ultra is there to help you tackle tough messes and deliver powerful grease cutting with the delightful scent of Lavender & Lime. While Palmolive Ultra is tough on grease, it is made to be gentle on the earth, with biodegradable cleaning ingredients and sustainable packaging made with post-consumer recycled plastic. These eco friendly features make it a great addition to your household dishwashing supplies. Make a difference at home and on the environment with Palmolive Ultra.

Dishwashing Made Delightful



Treat yourself to an extraordinary fragrance experience with Palmolive® Ultra Lavender & Lime dish liquid in your kitchen. Experience soothing lavender aromas mixed with a hint of lime for a fresh, clean scent. Clean your dishes to a sparkling shine and residue-free clean while keeping your kitchen sink smelling great.