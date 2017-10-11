Palmolive Ultra Lavender & Lime Dish Liquid
Product Details
Palmolive Ultra Lavender & Lime Scent Liquid Dish Soap is the grease fighting dish soap you know and trust to get the dishes done, leaving your dishes radiant and clean. From stuck-on food to your greasiest dishes, Palmolive Ultra is there to help you tackle tough messes and deliver powerful grease cutting with the delightful scent of Lavender & Lime. While Palmolive Ultra is tough on grease, it is made to be gentle on the earth, with biodegradable cleaning ingredients and sustainable packaging made with post-consumer recycled plastic. These eco friendly features make it a great addition to your household dishwashing supplies. Make a difference at home and on the environment with Palmolive Ultra.
Dishwashing Made Delightful
Treat yourself to an extraordinary fragrance experience with Palmolive® Ultra Lavender & Lime dish liquid in your kitchen. Experience soothing lavender aromas mixed with a hint of lime for a fresh, clean scent. Clean your dishes to a sparkling shine and residue-free clean while keeping your kitchen sink smelling great.
- Dishwashing liquid dish soap that's tough on grease, but gentle on the planet
- Dish soap with 100% biodegradable cleaning ingredients* and free of phosphates and parabens for a eco friendly dish soap *OECD 301 B,C,D / OCDE 301 B,C,D
- Made with 100% recycled plastic for more sustainable packaging
- Kosher