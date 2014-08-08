Palmolive Ultra Pure + Clear Spring Fresh Liquid Dish Soap is the grease fighting dish soap you know and trust to get the dishes done. With no unnecessary ingredients, Palmolive Ultra Pure + Clear effectively cuts through grease leaving even your dirtiest dishes clean.While Palmolive Ultra Pure + Clear is tough on grease, it is made to be gentle on the earth with a hypoallergenic formula, biodegradable cleaning ingredients, and sustainable packaging. These eco friendly features make it a great addition to your household dishwashing supplies. Make a difference at home and on the environment with Palmolive Ultra.

Dishwashing liquid dish soap that's tough on grease, but gentle on the planet

Dish soap with 100% biodegradable cleaning ingredients and free of phosphates and parabens for a more eco friendly dish soap

Hypoallergenic formula that will be gentle on your skin

Concentrated dishwashing soap formula

Liquid dish detergent that not only cuts through grease, but cuts through stuck on food, and leaves your dirtiest dishes clean