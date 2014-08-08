Hover to Zoom
Palmolive Ultra Pure & Clear Dish Soap
32.5 fl ozUPC: 0003500045068
Located in AISLE 21
Palmolive Ultra Pure + Clear Spring Fresh Liquid Dish Soap is the grease fighting dish soap you know and trust to get the dishes done. With no unnecessary ingredients, Palmolive Ultra Pure + Clear effectively cuts through grease leaving even your dirtiest dishes clean.While Palmolive Ultra Pure + Clear is tough on grease, it is made to be gentle on the earth with a hypoallergenic formula, biodegradable cleaning ingredients, and sustainable packaging. These eco friendly features make it a great addition to your household dishwashing supplies. Make a difference at home and on the environment with Palmolive Ultra.
- Dishwashing liquid dish soap that's tough on grease, but gentle on the planet
- Dish soap with 100% biodegradable cleaning ingredients and free of phosphates and parabens for a more eco friendly dish soap
- Hypoallergenic formula that will be gentle on your skin
- Concentrated dishwashing soap formula
- Liquid dish detergent that not only cuts through grease, but cuts through stuck on food, and leaves your dirtiest dishes clean