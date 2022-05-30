Hover to Zoom
Pam® Butter Flavored Cooking Spray
5 ozUPC: 0006414403316
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Pam's unique butter spray has been specially formulated to provide ultimate no-stick and up to 99% less residue. Enjoy a tasty, fat-free cooking alternative to butter and margarine. Try Pam® Butter for cooking eggs, pancakes, waffles, and grilled cheese sandwiches, for stovetop and oven cooking of meats, fish, and vegetables, and for baking muffins and breads.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25g (0.25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Canola Oil*, Soy Lecithin (Prevents Sticking), Dimethyl Silicone (For Anti-foaming), Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More