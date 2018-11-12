Pam® Coconut Oil Cooking Spray
Product Details
Cook your favorite recipes easily, without artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, with Pam® Coconut Oil Cooking Spray. With superior no-stick performance, Pam® is perfect for use on your skillets, baking pans, cookie sheets, and other cookware for extra-easy cleanup. Use it to cook eggs, pancakes, muffins, or cakes, and spend less time cleaning up. Prepare a healthy dinner quickly with this fat-free, no-stick cooking spray containing just 2 ingredients. Pam® Coconut Oil Cooking Spray has 0 calories and no fat per serving.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coconut Oil*, Sunflower Lecithin (Prevents Sticking).
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More