5 ozUPC: 0006414403135
Product Details

Cook your favorite recipes easily, without artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, with Pam® Coconut Oil Cooking Spray. With superior no-stick performance, Pam® is perfect for use on your skillets, baking pans, cookie sheets, and other cookware for extra-easy cleanup. Use it to cook eggs, pancakes, muffins, or cakes, and spend less time cleaning up. Prepare a healthy dinner quickly with this fat-free, no-stick cooking spray containing just 2 ingredients. Pam® Coconut Oil Cooking Spray has 0 calories and no fat per serving.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25g (0.25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Coconut Oil*, Sunflower Lecithin (Prevents Sticking).

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
