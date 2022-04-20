Hover to Zoom
Pam® Nonstick Extra Virgin Olive Oil Cooking Spray
7 ozUPC: 0006414404850
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
In addition to its unbeatable no-stick performance, Pam® Olive Oil is a tasty and low-fat alternative to cooking with olive oil. Great for recipes from Angel Hair Pasta with Chicken and Shrimp to Classic Lasagna. Cooking with olive oil has never been so easy!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25second spray (0.25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lecithin from Soybeans (Non-stick Agent), Phosphated Mono- and Diglycerides, Dimethyl Silicone (For Anti-foaming)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More