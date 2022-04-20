Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lecithin from Soybeans (Non-stick Agent), Phosphated Mono- and Diglycerides, Dimethyl Silicone (For Anti-foaming)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More