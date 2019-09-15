Hover to Zoom
Pam Original Cooking Spray
6 ozUPC: 0006414403021
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
PAM Original Cooking Spray makes cleaning your cookware quick and easy. Formulated for superior no-stick performance, this no stick spray is ideal for cooking for effortless meals.
Benefits:
- This non stick spray is perfect for eggs, chicken, pancakes or brownies.
- PAM Nonstick Cooking Spray has 0 calories per serving and is made with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors.
- One 6 oz can of PAM Original Cooking Spray
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25g (0.25 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Canola Oil*, Coconut Oil*, Palm Oil*, Soy Lecithin (Prevents Sticking), Dimethyl Silicone (Anti Foaming Agent).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More