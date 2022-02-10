Pam Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
Product Details
PAM® Original Cooking Spray makes cleaning your cookware quick and easy. Formulated for superior no-stick performance, this no-stick spray for cooking will help you effortlessly pull off your next meal. Spend more time eating with family and friends and less time worrying about cleanup after using this nonstick spray. This canola oil blend cooking spray offers a no-fuss alternative to traditional butter and oil, perfect for eggs, chicken, pancakes or brownies. PAM® Nonstick Cooking Spray has 0 calories per serving and is great for fat free cooking. This nonstick cooking spray is also made with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. It is keto friendly with zerograms of protein, zero grams of net carbs (0g total carbs minus 0g dietary fiber), and zero grams added sugar per serving. This spray also fits a low carb lifestyle with zerograms of net carbs per serving (0g total carbs minus 0g dietary fiber).
- One 8 oz can of PAM® Original Cooking Spray
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Canola Oil*, Coconut Oil*, Palm Oil*, Soy Lecithin (Prevents Sticking), Dimethyl Silicone (Anti Foaming Agent).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More