Ingredients

Canola Oil*, Coconut Oil*, Palm Oil*, Soy Lecithin (Prevents Sticking), Dimethyl Silicone (Anti Foaming Agent).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

