Pam with Flour Baking Spray
Product Details
PAM Baking Spray makes baking quick and easy with no need to grease or flour your bakeware. Combining the non-stick power of PAM with flour, this nonstick cooking spray is ideal for baking and helps make all of your baked goods turn out great. Spend more time eating with family and friends and less time worrying about cleanup after using this non stick spray.
Benefits:
- Use this nonstick baking spray on your baking sheets, pans and cookware when you prepare delicious cakes, brownies, muffins and more to make cleanup easier.
- PAM Non Stick Baking Spray has 0 calories per serving and is great for fat free baking.
- This no stick spray is also made with no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors.
- One 5 oz can of PAM Baking Spray
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Canola Oil*, Palm Oil*, Coconut Oil*, Soy Lecithin (Prevents Sticking), Wheat Flour, Silicon Dioxide, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More