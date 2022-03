Ingredients

Molasses & Honey, Brown Rice Flour, White Rice Flour, Cocoa Powder, Organic Chocolate Chunks* (Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Paste, Organic Cocoa Butter, Non-GMO Soy Lecithin/Emulsifier, Organic Vanilla), Tapioca Starch, Sweet Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Gluten-free Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Baking Soda.*Chunks May Contain Traces of Milk Protein Due To Manufacturing Equipment

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

