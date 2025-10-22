Pamela's Chocolate Cake Mix Perspective: front
Pamela's Chocolate Cake Mix Perspective: left
Pamela's Chocolate Cake Mix Perspective: top
Pamela's Chocolate Cake Mix

21 ozUPC: 0009370930040
Pamela's Chocolate Cake Mix produces a dark, moist, rich and delicious chocolate cake that satisfies everyone whether they are gluten-free or not.

  • Fast. Easy. Delicious.
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-Dairy
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.083mix dry (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium420mg18.26%
Total Carbohydrate39g14.18%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar23g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Evaporated Cane Sugar, Brown Rice Flour, Organic Cocoa Powder (Processed With Alkali), White Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Inulin, Grainless and Aluminum-free Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Potato Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sweet Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Gluten-free Flavor, Xanthan Gum

May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible