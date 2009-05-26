Pamela's Classic Vanilla Cake Mix
Product Details
Our premium Vanilla Cake Mix makes a tender, moist and simple pleasure to enjoy warm from the oven and contains no artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.
- Non-Dairy
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Evaporated Cane Sugar, Tapioca Starch, White Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Inulin, Grainless & Aluminum-free Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Potato Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Bran, Gluten-free Flavor, Sea Salt, Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More