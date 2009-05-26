Pamela's Classic Vanilla Cake Mix Perspective: front
Pamela's Classic Vanilla Cake Mix Perspective: left
Pamela's Classic Vanilla Cake Mix Perspective: top
Pamela's Classic Vanilla Cake Mix

21 ozUPC: 0009370930020
Product Details

Our premium Vanilla Cake Mix makes a tender, moist and simple pleasure to enjoy warm from the oven and contains no artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

  • Non-Dairy
  • Kosher
  • Non-GMO Project Verified

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.083dry mix (50 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium440mg18.33%
Total Carbohydrate37g12.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Evaporated Cane Sugar, Tapioca Starch, White Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Inulin, Grainless & Aluminum-free Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Potato Starch, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Bran, Gluten-free Flavor, Sea Salt, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info
May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.