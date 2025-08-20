Sometimes one pain reliever isn’t enough. Pamprin Max is powerfully formulated to go beyond pain relief. For the real period relief you need, now. Pamprin Max combines the pain fighting power of acetaminophen (the pain reliever in Tylenol) with aspirin PLUS contains caffeine to combat fatigue, bloating and weight gain. There's no need to grin and bear it. Pamprin Max was made specifically for your most painful days & formulated to relieve the discomfort of cramps, headaches & backaches for maximum strength results.