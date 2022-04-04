Panda Express Kung Pao Sauce Perspective: front
Panda Express Kung Pao Sauce Perspective: left
Panda Express Kung Pao Sauce Perspective: right
Panda Express Kung Pao Sauce

18.75 ozUPC: 0069863908005
Located in AISLE 7

Blend with chicken, nuts and vegetables to complete your Kung Pao dish

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium660mg28.7%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar, Lactic Acid), Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Spices, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Ginger Puree (Ginger, Water, Phosphoric Acid, Xanthan Gum), Chili Garlic Sauce (Chile Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic, Salt), Sesame Oil, Dehydrated Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soy), Xanthan Gum, Paprika Extract (Color).

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

