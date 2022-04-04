Panda Express Kung Pao Sauce
Product Details
Blend with chicken, nuts and vegetables to complete your Kung Pao dish
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar, Lactic Acid), Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Spices, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Ginger Puree (Ginger, Water, Phosphoric Acid, Xanthan Gum), Chili Garlic Sauce (Chile Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic, Salt), Sesame Oil, Dehydrated Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soy), Xanthan Gum, Paprika Extract (Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More