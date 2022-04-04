Ingredients

Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar, Lactic Acid), Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Spices, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Ginger Puree (Ginger, Water, Phosphoric Acid, Xanthan Gum), Chili Garlic Sauce (Chile Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Garlic, Salt), Sesame Oil, Dehydrated Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soy), Xanthan Gum, Paprika Extract (Color).

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.