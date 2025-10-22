Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar, Lactic Acid), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Crushed Red Pepper, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soy), Orange Oil.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

