Panda Express® Orange Sauce
20.5 ozUPC: 0069863908003
Add to many dishes for enhanced flavor.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium10mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Soy Sauce (Water, Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar, Lactic Acid), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Crushed Red Pepper, Spices, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soy), Orange Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
