Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Panda® Soft Black Licorice
7 ozUPC: 0007517207946
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size11pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2.39%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Sugar15g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium110mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Molasses, Wheat Flour, Licorice Extract, Aniseed Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More