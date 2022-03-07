- For 2 - 4 players - Playing time 60 minutes - World shape - Always changing elements which means that each game will be unique to your group - An Epic twist on the classic pandemic mechanisms The world is on the brink of disaster. In Pandemic Legacy, your disease-fighting team must keep four deadly diseases at bay for a whole year. Each month will bring new surprises, and your actions in each game will have repercussions on the next. Will you let cities fall to the diseases? Will your team be enough to keep the viruses at bay for a whole year? Craft your own unique Pandemic experience with Pandemic Legacy.