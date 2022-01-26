Panera Bread Sourdough Loaf Perspective: front
Panera Bread Sourdough Loaf Perspective: back
Panera Bread Sourdough Loaf Perspective: left
Panera Bread Sourdough Loaf Perspective: right
Panera Bread Sourdough Loaf Perspective: top
Panera Bread Sourdough Loaf Perspective: bottom
Panera Bread Sourdough Loaf

16 ozUPC: 0063538103606
Located in DELI/BAKE

Product Details

This bread is great with any meal, especially when warm and fresh from the oven.

  • No artificial preservatives sweeteners, flavors, or colors

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size2oz (57g/about 1 1/4 inch slice)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg10%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium39mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), WATER, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF CULTURED WHEAT FLOUR, VINEGAR, MALT (MALTED BARLEY, WHEAT FLOUR, DEXTROSE), SALT, VINEGAR, VITAL WHEAT GLUTEN, YEAST.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.