Pantene Gold Series Sulfate-Free Hydrating Butter Cream with Argan Oil for Curly Coily Hair
6.8 ozUPC: 0008087818363
Experience the gold standard in moisture with Pantene Pro-V Gold Series Hydrating Butter Cream. Thoughtfully developed by Scientists and perfected by Stylists, every tube of our sulfate-free and dye-free Butter Cream is infused with Argan Oil and melts into wet or dry hair. It provides 72 hours of moisturization and is perfect for both curly and straight hairstyles.