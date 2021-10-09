Hover to Zoom
Pantene Gold Series Sulfate-Free Intense Hydrating Oil Treatment for Curly Coily Hair
3.2 fl ozUPC: 0008087818365
Product Details
Experience the gold standard in moisture with Pantene Pro-V Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil Treatment. Thoughtfully developed by Scientists and perfected by Stylists, every bottle of our paraben-free, sulfate-free, and dye-free formula is infused with Argan Oil. Our Intense Hydrating Oil instantly absorbs into hair to strengthen against damage, heal fragile strands and provide brilliant shine.
- The gold standard in moisture, developed by Scientists and perfected by Stylists
- Intense Hydrating Oil Treatment instantly absorbs into hair to strengthen against damage and add brilliant shine
- Argan Oil-infused formula. Helps heal fragile strands and can be used on wet or dry hair
- Proudly recommended by My Black is Beautiful
- Stylist Tip: Apply 2-3 pumps to palms and rub together, then distribute evenly throughout lengths of hair