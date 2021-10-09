Experience the gold standard in moisture with Pantene Pro-V Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil Treatment. Thoughtfully developed by Scientists and perfected by Stylists, every bottle of our paraben-free, sulfate-free, and dye-free formula is infused with Argan Oil. Our Intense Hydrating Oil instantly absorbs into hair to strengthen against damage, heal fragile strands and provide brilliant shine.

The gold standard in moisture, developed by Scientists and perfected by Stylists

Intense Hydrating Oil Treatment instantly absorbs into hair to strengthen against damage and add brilliant shine

Argan Oil-infused formula. Helps heal fragile strands and can be used on wet or dry hair

Proudly recommended by My Black is Beautiful

Stylist Tip: Apply 2-3 pumps to palms and rub together, then distribute evenly throughout lengths of hair