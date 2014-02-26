A simple solution to moisturize any hair type, Pantene Pro-V Classic Clean 2-In-1 Shampoo & Conditioner gently hydrates for shiny, manageable hair all in one, simple step. Hair can look dull and lifeless, but this 2-in-1 helps to smooth and soften strands, increasing the look of healthy hair. Leaving hair feeling moisturized, Classic Clean 2-In-1 Shampoo & Conditioner delivers classically beautiful hair with every wash.

Delivers gentle cleansing & conditioning perfect for daily use & any hair type

Strengthens hair against damage

Nourishing formula with antioxidants