Pantene Pro-V Classic Clean 2-In-1 Shampoo & Conditioner
30.4 fl ozUPC: 0008087818337
Product Details
A simple solution to moisturize any hair type, Pantene Pro-V Classic Clean 2-In-1 Shampoo & Conditioner gently hydrates for shiny, manageable hair all in one, simple step. Hair can look dull and lifeless, but this 2-in-1 helps to smooth and soften strands, increasing the look of healthy hair. Leaving hair feeling moisturized, Classic Clean 2-In-1 Shampoo & Conditioner delivers classically beautiful hair with every wash.
- Delivers gentle cleansing & conditioning perfect for daily use & any hair type
- Strengthens hair against damage
- Nourishing formula with antioxidants