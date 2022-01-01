Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner
24 fl ozUPC: 0008087817131
Purchase Options
Product Details
Renew your hair with Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner. Featuring a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients, this luxurious cream helps to visibly replenish dry, lifeless hair from root to tip. Micro-moisturizers work to wrap every strand with lasting hydration, leaving your hair with 2X more moisture. The result? Beautifully soft, manageable strands.
- Contains micro-moisturizers that wrap every strand for lasting softness and manageability
- Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner nourishes hair with a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients and antioxidants so hair is strong against damage
- Powerful Pro-V formula deeply hydrates and nourishes hair
- Visibly replenishes dry, lifeless hair from root to tip