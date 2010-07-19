Renew your hair with Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner. Featuring a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients, this luxurious cream helps to visibly replenish dry, lifeless hair from root to tip. Micro-moisturizers work to wrap every strand with lasting hydration, leaving your hair with 2X more moisture.* The result? Beautifully soft, manageable strands.

Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner nourishes hair with a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients and antioxidants so hair is strong against damage

Contains micro-moisturizers that wrap every strand for lasting softness and manageability

Powerful Pro-V formula deeply hydrates and nourishes hair

Visibly replenishes dry, lifeless hair from root to tip

*when used as a system with Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo based on moisturized feel vs. non-conditioning shampoo.