Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner
28.9 fl ozUPC: 0008087818332
Located in Health, Beauty, and Cosmetics
Product Details
Renew your hair with Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner. Featuring a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients, this luxurious cream helps to visibly replenish dry, lifeless hair from root to tip. Micro-moisturizers work to wrap every strand with lasting hydration, leaving your hair with 2X more moisture.* The result? Beautifully soft, manageable strands.
- Daily Moisture Renewal Conditioner nourishes hair with a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients and antioxidants so hair is strong against damage
- Contains micro-moisturizers that wrap every strand for lasting softness and manageability
- Powerful Pro-V formula deeply hydrates and nourishes hair
- Visibly replenishes dry, lifeless hair from root to tip
*when used as a system with Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo based on moisturized feel vs. non-conditioning shampoo.