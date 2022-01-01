Pantene responds to your hair's structure to help bring out the beauty that's yours alone.

Pantene's Truly Natural Line is a line of products designed to help manage your natural hair. Pantene knows that your hair has a unique structure with distinctive twists & turns so hair can knot and be unmanageable. Pantene's oil enriched Defining Curls Styling Custard defines curls and controls frizz for 24 hours even in high humidity and leaves curls touchably soft and manageable.