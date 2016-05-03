Spray some style into your haircare. You need a healthy way to make sure your hair holds its shape, and that's where we come in. Pantene Pro-V Airspray Hairspray is an alcohol-free* spray that provides lightweight but strong control for your style. This quick-drying Level 3 hairspray locks out humidity and leaves hair brushable and silky soft, so you can try all the styles you want without worrying about your hair getting bent out of shape. So go ahead: spray your way to great style.

STYLE WITH STRENGTH Pantene Pro-V Level 3 Airspray provides light but strong control for brushable, flexible hair

LIGHTWEIGHT LOCKS Holds your style's shape without weighing your hair down

HEALTHY STYLE Our formula contains no ethanol, making it a truly healthier way to style your hair

BRUSHABLE AND FLEXIBLE Leaves hair feeling moisturized and silky soft

MORE GREAT HAIR DAYS Locks out humidity and frizz so you know your style will hold

*contains no ethanol. ALCOHOL FREE.