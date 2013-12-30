Repair your hair with the nourishing power of Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Conditioner. This powerful Pro-V formula contains micro-moisturizers that wrap every strand for long-lasting softness and manageability. Delivering 2X less breakage,* gently massage into hair and rinse to experience rapid nourishment and beautifully soft hair.

Nutrient-rich cream contains micro-moisturizers that wrap every strand for long-lasting softness and manageability

Powerful Pro-V formula instantly nourishes to help repair and protect hair from damage

Repair & Protect Conditioner nourishes hair with a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients and antioxidants so hair is strong against damage

Strengthens hair for 2X less breakage* (*shampoo & conditioner system vs. non-conditioning shampoo)

Visibly replenishes dry, lifeless hair for softness and hydration from root to tip