Repair and strengthen every strand with Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Shampoo. Wrapping every strand with a nutrient-rich lather of our powerful Pro-V formula, Repair & Protect Shampoo effortlessly detangles, shines and strengthens hair with 2X less breakage,* giving you visibly healthy hair.

Gently cleanses hair with a nutrient-rich lather that wraps every strand for effortless detangling and lasting shine

Powerful Pro-V formula instantly nourishes to help repair and protect hair from damage

Repair & Protect Shampoo nourishes hair with a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients and antioxidants so hair is strong against damage

Strengthens hair for 2X less breakage* (*shampoo & conditioner system vs. non-conditioning shampoo)

Visibly replenishes dry, lifeless hair for softness and hydration from root to tip

