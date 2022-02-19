Hover to Zoom
Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Shampoo
30.4 fl ozUPC: 0008087818325
Product Details
Repair and strengthen every strand with Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect Shampoo. Wrapping every strand with a nutrient-rich lather of our powerful Pro-V formula, Repair & Protect Shampoo effortlessly detangles, shines and strengthens hair with 2X less breakage,* giving you visibly healthy hair.
- Gently cleanses hair with a nutrient-rich lather that wraps every strand for effortless detangling and lasting shine
- Powerful Pro-V formula instantly nourishes to help repair and protect hair from damage
- Repair & Protect Shampoo nourishes hair with a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients and antioxidants so hair is strong against damage
- Strengthens hair for 2X less breakage* (*shampoo & conditioner system vs. non-conditioning shampoo)
- Visibly replenishes dry, lifeless hair for softness and hydration from root to tip
*shampoo & conditioner system vs. non-conditioning shampoo.