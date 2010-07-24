Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner
12.6 fl ozUPC: 0008087804220
Purchase Options
Product Details
Boost your hair in a single step with Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner. This powerful Pro-V formula contains micro-moisturizers that wrap every strand for effortless detangling and lasting shine. Massage this nourishing lather into hair, then rinse to reveal immediately noticeable volume, lift, and control. Experience the volume with Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner.
- Sheer Volume 2 In 1 Shampoo & Conditioner nourishes hair with a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients and antioxidants
- Gently cleanses and conditions hair in one simple step for softness and manageability
- Gentle enough to use on chemically treated hair