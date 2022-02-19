Hydrate your hair with Pantene Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Conditioner. Featuring a blend of Pro-V nutrients plus Argan and avocado oils, this rich conditioner works to soften and hydrate your hair from root to tip. Micro-moisturizers wrap every strand to fight humidity and control frizz for 48 hours,* giving you visibly sleek and touchably soft results that last all day long.

*vs. non-conditioning shampoo.