Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Pantene Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Conditioner
12 fl ozUPC: 0008087804225
Purchase Options
Product Details
Hydrate your hair with Pantene Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Conditioner. Featuring a blend of Pro-V nutrients plus Argan and avocado oils, this rich conditioner works to soften and hydrate your hair from root to tip. Micro-moisturizers wrap every strand to fight humidity and control frizz for 48 hours,* giving you visibly sleek and touchably soft results that last all day long.
*vs. non-conditioning shampoo.
- Smooth & Sleek Conditioner nourishes hair with a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients and antioxidants so hair is strong against damage
- Conditions hair with micro-moisturizers that wrap every strand for long-lasting softness and manageability
- Powerful Pro-V formula hydrates and nourishes for visibly sleek and touchably soft hair
- Contains a blend of Argan and avocado oils and replenishes dry hair, fights humidity and controls frizz all day