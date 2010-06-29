Hover to Zoom
Pantene Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle Pack
2 ctUPC: 0008087807212
Product Details
Fight frizz for 48 hours with Pantene Pro-V Smooth & Sleek Shampoo. The powerful Pro-V formula wraps every strand as it gently cleanses to help replenish dry hair, fight humidity, and give you all-day frizz control. With a blend of Argan and avocado oils, you’re left with beautifully sleek and hydrated hair that’s touchably soft.
- Nourishes hair with a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients and antioxidants so hair is strong against damage
- Contains a blend of Argan and avocado oils and replenishes dry hair, fights humidity and controls frizz all day
- Powerful Pro-V formula hydrates and nourishes for visibly sleek and touchably soft hair
Includes:
- One (1) - 12.6 fl oz Smooth & Sleek Shampoo
- One (1) - 12 fl oz Smooth & Sleek Conditioner