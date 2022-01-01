Spray some style into your haircare. You need a healthy way to hold your hair's shape that still lets you control your hairstyle, and that's where we come in. Pantene Pro-V Airspray Hairspray is an alcohol-free* spray that provides an ultra-lightweight hold for your style. This Level 2 hairspray locks out humidity and will leave you with brushable, natural control so you can try all the styles you want without worrying about your hair getting bent out of shape. So go ahead: spray your way to great style and #greathairday. *contains no ethanol. ALCOHOL FREE

STYLE WITH STRENGTH Pantene Pro-V Level 2 Airspray Hairspray provides a light hold for brushable, natural control

LIGHTWEIGHT LOCKS Holds your style's shape without weighing your hair down

HEALTHY STYLE Our formula contains no ethanol, making it a truly healthier way to style your hair

BRUSHABLE AND FLEXIBLE Leaves hair feeling moisturized and silky soft

MORE GREAT HAIR DAYS Locks out humidity and frizz so you know your style will hold