Pantene Pro-V Volume Body Boosting Mousse
6.6 ozUPC: 0008087804302
Does your hairstyle sometimes fall a little flat? Pantene Pro-V Volume Body Boosting Mousse lifts and volumizes to give hair body, bounce and movement. Our nutrient-infused formula provides hold without being stiff or sticky, and it resists humidity to prevent frizz and fly-aways. This lightweight foam mousse also boosts shine for a healthy-looking finish. So go ahead: style your way to #greathairday.
- Style With Strength: Pantene Pro-V Volume Body Boosting Mousse provides lasting hold, body and fullness
- Goes On Smooth: Lightweight foam ensures style without stiffness
- Powerful Pro-V Formula: Nutrient-infused formula helps add lift and body
- Locks Out Humidity: Resists humidity to control frizz and fly-aways
- More Great Hair Days: Nutrient-infused formula adds shine for a beautiful, healthy finish