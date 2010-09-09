Hover to Zoom
Pantene Pro-V Volume Texturizing Hairspray
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0008087804485
Product Details
This Volume Texturizing Non-Aerosol Hairspray has strong hold to lock-in volume without any stiffness or stickiness. It is perfect for lovers of perfect hair.
- STYLE WITH STRENGTH: Provides lasting hold, body, and fullness
- GOES ON SMOOTH: Non-aerosol spray ensures style without stiffness or stickiness
- POWERFUL PRO-V FORMULA: Nutrient-infused formula helps add lift and shine
- LOCKS OUT HUMIDITY: Resists humidity to control frizz and fly-aways
- MORE GREAT HAIR DAYS: Nutrient-infused formula adds shine for a beautiful, healthy finish