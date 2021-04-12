Papyrus #42 Birthday Card (Stitching Text) Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Papyrus #42 Birthday Card (Stitching Text)

1 ctUPC: 0060503041161
Purchase Options

Product Details

Celebrate birthdays with Papyrus style! This artfully decorated, happy birthday card is perfect for honoring the special people in your life. Share a brilliant birthday wish, perfect for anyone in your life. With amazing artistry and exquisite details, Papyrus assorted birthday cards are fashionably fun for everyone!

  • Envelope included
  • Front Message: HAPPY BIRTHDAY
  • Inside Message: Celebrating YOU on this wonderful day!
  • Papyrus birthday cards are the perfect way to wish anyone a happy birthday!
  • Papyrus offers premium stationery, greetings cards, gift wrap, gift bags and entertaining products for everyday occasions and all holiday seasons--all with unique designs and quality embellishments.