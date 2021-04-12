Hover to Zoom
Papyrus #47 Thinking of You Card (Travel The World)
1 ctUPC: 0060503041169
Say hello in style with a cute blank card by Papyrus! The inside of the card is blank so you can write a personal message. A coordinating envelope and gold Papyrus seal allow you to deliver this card with ease. With exquisite artistry and quality materials, Papyrus blank cards, encouragement cards and thinking-of-you greeting cards offer premium looks for very special people!
- Envelope included
- Front message is blank
- Inside message is blank
- Papyrus cards offer premium style and sophistication. Share with anyone to let them know how much they mean.
- Papyrus offers premium stationery, greetings cards, gift wrap, gift bags and entertaining products for everyday occasions and all holiday seasons--all with unique designs and quality embellishments.