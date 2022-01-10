Hover to Zoom
Papyrus #54 Christmas Card (Little Joys)
1 ctUPC: 0060503058049
Send a cute and festive Christmas wishes with a card from Papyrus! This unique card combines wood craftsmanship, glitter, and gems with timeless holiday icons like ornaments, mittens, stockings, a gift, cocoa, and - of course - a Christmas tree! The sweet message and adorable details make the season merry!
- Papyrus holiday cards offer premium style and sophistication, like this unique design of cute and classic Christmas icons on wood.
- Card measures 5 in. x 7 in.. Extra postage may be required
- Papyrus offers premium stationery, greetings cards, gift wrap, gift bags and entertaining products for everyday occasions and all holiday seasons--all with unique designs and quality embellishments.
- Front Message: JOY
- Inside Message: May all the little joys add up to a great big merry Christmas