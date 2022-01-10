Papyrus #55 Christmas Card (Hanging Ornament) Perspective: front
Papyrus #55 Christmas Card (Hanging Ornament)
Papyrus #55 Christmas Card (Hanging Ornament) Perspective: right
Papyrus #55 Christmas Card (Hanging Ornament) Perspective: top
Papyrus #55 Christmas Card (Hanging Ornament)

1 ctUPC: 0060503058050
Beautiful ornaments hanging in a row make this handmade Papyrus card a holiday classic. Unique details include layered paper, printed satin ribbon, shimmering glitter and holographic foil. This 5 x 7 Christmas card features an insert sheet with greeting printed in red and comes with a coordinating lined envelope, gold Papyrus hummingbird seal and a protective cello sleeve.

  • Extra postage may be required
  • Front Message: MERRY CHRISTMAS
  • Inside Message: Celebrate the season and enjoy the holidays!
  • Features handmade, pearl paper, assorted glitter, holographic foil and printed ribbon