Papyrus Anniversary Card (Moon Cycles) Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Papyrus Anniversary Card (Moon Cycles) Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Papyrus Anniversary Card (Moon Cycles) Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Papyrus Anniversary Card (Moon Cycles) Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Papyrus Anniversary Card (Moon Cycles)

1 ctUPC: 0008417285321
Purchase Options

Product Details

Share special anniversary congratulations with a beautifully crafted card by Papyrus! This anniversary card features a romantic, hand-lettered message on luxurious black flocking with shimmering gold foil moons, glitter and die-cut corners. The inside of the card is blank so you can write a personal message. With unique artistry and exquisite materials, Papyrus anniversary greeting cards offer premium looks for special couples!

  • Card measures 5 x 7 inches
  • Extra postage may be required
  • Front Message: I love every phase of us
  • Happy Anniversary cards by Papyrus offer premium style, like this moon-themed card featuring shimmering gold foil, sparkling glitter, black flocking and die-cut corners.
  • Inside message is blank