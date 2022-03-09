Hover to Zoom
Papyrus Birthday Card (Confetti Cake)
1 ctUPC: 0008417285351
Purchase Options
Product Details
Share a one-of-a-kind birthday wish from Papyrus! This festive birthday card features a colorful confetti cake with tall candles and shimmering foil embellishments. With amazing artistry and exquisite materials, Happy Birthday cards by Papyrus offer premium looks for everyone!
- Card measures 5 x 7 inches
- Extra postage may be required
- Front message is blank
- Inside Message: May your day be amazing and the year ahead wonderful in every way
- Papyrus Happy Birthday greeting cards offer premium style, like this cake-themed card embellished with foil.