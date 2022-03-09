Brighten anyone’s day with exquisitely crafted birthday cards from Papyrus! This pretty birthday card features layers of pink, feathers, sparkling glitter, shiny gems, all on quality paper stock with a pearlescent sheen. A coordinating envelope and a gold foil sticker help you deliver your message in style. It’s perfect for celebrating anyone, including a friend, co-worker, mom, daughter, granddaughter, niece, aunt and cousin. When you’re looking for extra-special birthday cards, Papyrus offers superior quality and signature craftsmanship they’ll appreciate.

Card measures 5 x 7 inches

Extra postage may be required

Front Message: Happy Birthday

Inside Message : Today is so very special because it's just for you Enjoy!

Papyrus birthday cards offer premium style, unique glitter and feather embellishments and uplifting wishes for anyone!