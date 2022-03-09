Papyrus Birthday Card (Sparkler) Perspective: front
Papyrus Birthday Card (Sparkler)
Papyrus Birthday Card (Sparkler)
Papyrus Birthday Card (Sparkler)
Papyrus Birthday Card (Sparkler)

1 ctUPC: 0008417284207
Purchase Options

Product Details

Make their birthday sparkle and shine! Created in collaboration with artist Mateja Kovac, this fashionable birthday card features a dazzling sparkler embellished with brilliant glitter and a shiny gem. With amazing artistry and exquisite materials, special birthday cards by Papyrus offer premium looks for everyone!

  • Card measures 6 x 4.5 inches
  • Extra postage may be required
  • Front message is blank
  • Inside Message: Wishing you a brilliant day that sparkles & shines. Happy Birthday
  • Papyrus special birthday cards offer premium style, like this sparkler-themed card embellished with a gem and glitter.