Papyrus Christmas Card (Magnolia)
1 ctUPC: 0008417292433
Product Details
Celebrate the beauty of the season with a card from Papyrus! The poinsettia flower is a traditional Christmas favorite and this embellished design with layered paper, glitter, and gems offers the kind of premium style that the Papyrus brand is famous for. With a message fitting for everyone, this card is sure to add joy to the holidays!
- Papyrus holiday cards offer premium style and sophistication, like this beautiful design of a classic Christmas poinsettia.
- Card measures 5.75 x 5.75 inches. Extra postage may be required
- Front Message: Merry Christmas
- Inside Message: Wishing you a joyful and wonderful holiday season!