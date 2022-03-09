Hover to Zoom
Papyrus Christmas Card (Ornament)
1 ctUPC: 0008417292442
Product Details
Celebrate the season with this bright and eye-catching ornament card from Papyrus. Embellished with foil, glitter, and gems, this peaceful winter scene makes a wonderful keepsake. It’s bound to put anyone in the holiday spirit, even if they live in a land without snow.
- Papyrus holiday cards offer premium style and sophistication, like this ornament design that sparkles with foil, glitter, and gems.
- Card measures 5.75 x 5.75 inches. Extra postage may be required
- Inside Message: Joyful Christmas wishes and a happy New Year to you and yours