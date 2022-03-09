Papyrus Congratulations Card (Banner) Perspective: front
Papyrus Congratulations Card (Banner)

1 ctUPC: 0008417285298
Purchase Options

Product Details

Celebrate special achievements and more with artfully designed congrats cards from Papyrus! This painterly card features hand-lettered pennant banners and colorful party garlands embellished with shimmering foil. With unique artistry and exquisite materials, Papyrus congratulations greeting cards offer premium looks for special occasions!

  • Card measures 5 x 7 inches
  • Extra postage may be required
  • Front Message: Congrats Hooray
  • Inside Message: Happy to hear the great news!
  • Papyrus congratulations cards offer premium style, like this banner-themed card featuring colorful painting and foil embellishments.