Papyrus Funny Cute Valentine’s Day Card (T-Rex) Perspective: front
Papyrus Funny Cute Valentine’s Day Card (T-Rex) Perspective: left
Papyrus Funny Cute Valentine’s Day Card (T-Rex) Perspective: right
Papyrus Funny Cute Valentine’s Day Card (T-Rex) Perspective: top
Papyrus Funny Cute Valentine’s Day Card (T-Rex)

1 ctUPC: 0008417297719
Purchase Options

Product Details

Another T-riffic card, only from Papyrus! Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this great BIG heartfelt wish. Featuring a fun square design complete with dinosaur charm attachment and foil lettering on a vivid citron green background. This entertaining card wil

  • Card measures 5.75 in. x 5.75 in.
  • Premium Papyrus Valentine’s Day card features a fun dinosaur charm on citron green background with foil embellishing
  • Front Message: tiny arms big love
  • Inside Message: xoxo happy valentine’s day