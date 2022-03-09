Hover to Zoom
Papyrus Funny Cute Valentine’s Day Card (T-Rex)
1 ctUPC: 0008417297719
Product Details
Another T-riffic card, only from Papyrus! Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this great BIG heartfelt wish. Featuring a fun square design complete with dinosaur charm attachment and foil lettering on a vivid citron green background. This entertaining card wil
- Card measures 5.75 in. x 5.75 in.
- Premium Papyrus Valentine’s Day card features a fun dinosaur charm on citron green background with foil embellishing
- Front Message: tiny arms big love
- Inside Message: xoxo happy valentine’s day