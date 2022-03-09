Hover to Zoom
Papyrus New Baby Card (Pull-Toy Animals)
1 ctUPC: 0008417285274
Purchase Options
Product Details
Welcome the arrival of a little one with cute baby cards from Papyrus! This new baby card features a ‘welcome sweet baby’ greeting below a group of pull-toy animals crafted from wood and bead attachments. With unique artistry and exquisite materials, Papyrus baby congratulations cards offer premium and playful looks for everyone!
- Card measures 4.5 x 6 inches
- Extra postage may be required
- Front Message: welcome sweet baby
- Inside Message: Here's to your new little one and all the happy times ahead Congratulations
- Papyrus baby arrival cards and baby shower cards offer premium style, like this pull-toy-themed card featuring wood and bead attachments.